TORONTO - Canada's main stock index snapped a three-day winning streak as growing COVID-19 infections and spreading lockdowns muted optimism over a promising vaccine.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 191.96 points to 16,582.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 317.46 points at 29,080.17. The S&P 500 index was down 35.65 points at 3,537.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 76.84 points at 11,709.59.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.20 cents US compared with 76.55 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was down 33 cents at US$41.12 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 5.5 cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$11.70 at US$1,873.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.1 cents at US$3.14 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
