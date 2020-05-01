TORONTO - After posting its best monthly performance in years, Canada's main stock index started May by trending lower as investors reacted negatively to a U.S. retaliatory threat against China over COVID-19.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 160.40 points at 14,620.34.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 622.03 points at 23,723.69. The S&P 500 index was down 81.72 points at 2,830.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 284.60 points or 3.2 per cent at 8,604.95.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.09 cents US compared with an average of 71.89 cents US on Thursday.
The June crude contract was up 94 cents at US$19.78 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 5.9 cents at US$1.89 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$6.70 at US$1,700.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.31 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.