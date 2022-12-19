TORONTO - North American stock markets suffered broad-based declines Monday, continuing the downward momentum that's been the story for equities since the start of December.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 242.52 points at 19,200.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 162.92 points at 32,757.54. The S&P 500 index was down 34.70 points at 3,817.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 159.38 points at 10,546.03.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.24 cents US compared with 73.06 cents US on Friday.
The February crude contract was up 92 cents at US$75.38 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 75 cents at US$5.85 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,797.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.78 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
