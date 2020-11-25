TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ticked higher Wednesday after a mixed day for US. markets, as investors paused to digest the week's record-setting rally ahead of a U.S. holiday tomorrow.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 38.82 points at 17,313.07.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 173.77 points at 29,872.47, the S&P 500 index was down 5.76 points at 3,629.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.62 points at 12,094.40.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.91 cents US compared with 76.73 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 80 cents US at US$45.71 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up more than six cents US at about US$2.96 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,805.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at nearly US$3.31 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
