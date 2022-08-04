TORONTO - Canada's main stock index nudged slightly higher Thursday as investors took a "wait and see" approach in advance of highly anticipated new employment data coming Friday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 31.10 points at 19,577.04.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 85.68 points at 32,726.82. The S&P 500 index closed down 3.23 points at 4,151.94, while the Nasdaq composite closed up 52.42 points at 12,720.58.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 77.80 cents US.
The September crude contract was down US$2.12 at US$88.54 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$8.12.
The December gold contract was up US$30.50 at US$1,806.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.5 cents at US$3.48 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
