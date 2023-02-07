TORONTO - Canada's main stock index gained almost 100 points Tuesday as strong performance in the energy sector was dragged down by losses in telecom and utilities, while U.S. markets also rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.08 points at 20,725.00.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 265.67 points at 34,156.69. The S&P 500 index was up 52.92 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 4,164, while the Nasdaq composite was up 226.34 points, or 1.9 per cent, at 12,113.79.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.43 cents UScompared with 74.39 cents US on Monday.
The March crude contract was up US$3.03 at US$77.14 per barreland the March natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$5.30 at US$1,884.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$4.08 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
