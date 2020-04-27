TORONTO - Canada's main stock index started the trading week higher even though the price of oil futures plunged for a second consecutive Monday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 221.75 points or 1.5 per cent at 14,642.11.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 358.51 points at 24,133.78. The S&P 500 index was up 41.74 points at 2,878.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 95.64 points at 8,730.16.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.16 cents US compared with an average of 70.97 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was down US$4.16 or 24.6 per cent at US$12.78 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 2.1 cents at nearly US$1.92 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$11.80 at US$1,723.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.3 cents at US$2.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
