OTTAWA - Strength in the financial, technology and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rallied.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 181.51 points at 17,371.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 378.13 points at 30,016.77. The S&P 500 index was up 49.85 points at 3,671.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 135.77 points at 12,334.51.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.18 cents US compared with 77.13 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was down 83 cents at US$44.51 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.87 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$33.60 at US$1,814.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.50 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.