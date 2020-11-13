TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose broadly in midday trading alongside U.S. stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.23 points at 16,728.41.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 234.76 points at 29,314.93, the S&P 500 index was up 26.72 points at 3,563.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.83 points at 11,762.28.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.97 cents US compared with 76.20 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude contract was down 90 cents US at US$40.22 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.7 cents US at US$3.063 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$19.60 at US$1,892.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly 2.9 cents US at more than US$3.17 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
