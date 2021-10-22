TORONTO - Canada's main stock index inched eked out another record high as losses in the technology sector were offset by gains in the energy sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 3.76 points at 21,216.15.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.94 points at 35,677.02. The S&P 500 index was down 4.88 points at 4,544.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 125.50 points at 15,090.20.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.93 cents US compared with 80.97 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude oil contract was up $1.26 at US$83.76 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$5.56 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$14.40 at US$1,796.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down six cents at US$4.50 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
