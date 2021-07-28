TORONTO - North American markets were mixed with some indexes posting modest gains, on a day where an update from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a flood of earnings reports carried the direction of many stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.05 points at 20,230.40.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 127.59 points at 34,930.93. The S&P 500 index was down 0.82 points at 4,400.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.00 points at 14,762.58.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.58 cents US compared with 79.50 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude oil contract was up 74 cents at US$72.39 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 2.5 cents at US$3.97 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down 10 cents at US$1,799.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 6.3 cents at US$4.48 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
