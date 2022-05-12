TORONTO - The S&P/TSX composite index continued its slide into bear market territory Thursday, suffering a sixth straight session of losses.
Canada's main stock index closed down 138.20 points at 19,699.05.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 103.81 points at 31,730.30. The S&P 500 index was down 5.10 points at 3,930.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.73 points at 11,370.96.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.69 cents US compared with 77.10 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude contract was up 42 cents at US$106.13 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$7.74 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$29.10 at US$1,824.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 11 cents at US$4.10 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
