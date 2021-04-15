TORONTO - Broad-based optimism lifted Canada's main stock index to a record close as U.S. stock markets also pushed higher on strong economic news.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 150.26 points at 19,321.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 305.10 points to a record high of 34,035.99. The S&P 500 index was up 45.76 points to a new record of 4,170.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 180.92 points at 14,038.76.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.81 cents US compared with 79.79 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude contract was up 29 cents at US$63.51 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$30.50 at US$1,766.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.22 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
