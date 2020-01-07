TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed to within a few points of a record close as the materials sectors was helped by higher gold prices amid a continued flight to safety by investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.59 points at 17,168.06.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.70 points at 28,583.68. The S&P 500 index was down 9.10 points at 3,237.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.88 points at 9,068.58.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.87 US compared with an average of 77.10 cents US on Monday.
The February crude contract was down 57 cents at US$62.70 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 2.7 cents at US$2.16 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,574.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.35 of a cent at US$2.79 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
