MONTREAL - Saputo Inc.'s profit plummeted in the second quarter of its fiscal year despite stable revenue as a perfect storm of COVID-19 disruptions, labour shortages and supply chain turmoil weighed on the company's bottom line.
The Montreal-based dairy processor says it earned $98 million or 24 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Sept. 30, down 42.7 per cent from $171 million or 42 cents per share a year earlier.
Adjusted profits dropped 37 per cent to $116 million, from $184 million in the second quarter of 2020.
That equalled to 28 cents per share, 17 cents below last year's second quarter.
Revenues remained stable at $3.7 billion as an increase in food service sales was offset by lower grocery sales.
Lino Saputo, board chair and CEO, says the company's second-quarter results reflect the challenging operating environment.
"As economies reopen, our business, like many others, has faced labour shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures, significantly hampering our profitability in the first half of fiscal 2022," he said in a statement.
