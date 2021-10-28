TORONTO - Strong gains by Shopify Inc., Canada's most valuable company, as well as oil giant Suncor Inc. powered the S&P/TSX composite index to rebound from its biggest dip in nearly a month.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 242.54 points to 21,197.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 239.79 points at 35,730.48. The S&P 500 index was up 44.74 points at 4,596.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 212.28 points at 15,448.12.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.98 cents US compared with 80.92 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude oil contract was up 15 cents at US$82.81 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 41.6 cents at US$5.78 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$3.80 at US$1,802.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.9 cents at nearly US$4.44 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
