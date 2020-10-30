MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.'s latest financial results were hurt by COVID-19's impact on productivity at some of its projects as well as an unexpectedly expensive arbitration decision.
The Montreal-based engineering company on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $85.1 million, or 48 cents per diluted share. The per-share loss included 15 cents of profit from its capital investments, which partly offset a loss from its main business.
In 2019 SNC had a third-quarter profit of $2.76 billion, which included $15.04 per share from capital investments and 67 cents of profit from professional services and project management.
SNC's largest source of revenue, engineering services, as well as its capital division, were profitable during the quarter but its projects division lost money.
SNCL Projects was hit by a $57.9-million arbitration ruling related to a legacy resource project, the company said, and by lower productivity due to COVID-19.
The stock was down 9.9 per cent in late-afternoon trading.
Ian Edwards, SNC's president and CEO, told analysts on a quarterly conference call that the arbitration loss was more than its internal and external expert estimates.
SNC believes it has an appropriate process for assessing litigation risks but it's doing a review of remaining legacy cases to provide additional assurance, he said.
The company is also getting greater clarity about how the pandemic is affecting productivity.
"We're new seeing industry productivity impacts of between 10 and 25 per cent, depending on the project and the activities involved," Edwards said.
"The highest impacts tend to be on projects with extensive activities including manual handling of materials, or working at height or in confined spaces where the necessary safeguards to social distance during the pandemic have had an impact on productivity.
"On all sites, additional hygiene breaks and the constraints on travel to (the) site have also affected productivity."
On a positive note, Edwards said, the services side of the business performed better than expected as a result of ongoing efforts to "right-size" the company through divestments, reduced overhead and better execution.
On an adjusted basis, SNC says it lost 19 cents per diluted share for this year's fourth quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.24 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.01 billion, down from $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year.
In its outlook, SNC says it expects — assuming no significant deviation from the current COVID-19 situation — that engineering services revenue for the fourth quarter will be down by a low- to mid-single digit percentage compared with the fourth quarter of last year.
— By David Paddon in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)
