Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.
Here's a breakdown on the cost of the procedure:
Initial assessment and fertility testing: Covered under provincial health care in some provinces, but otherwise can cost several hundred dollars.
Egg freezing cycle: $8,600
Medication: $4,000 to $8,000 or more, depending on the protocol
Storage: $50 per month, generally starting six months to a year after procedure
Administrative fee for transferring egg samples: $400
Sources: Evolve Egg Freezing, Trio Fertility, Atlantic Assisted Reproductive Therapies
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.
