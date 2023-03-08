OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.9 billion in January, helped by exports of wheat, canola oil and soybeans.
The agency says the result compared with a revised surplus of $1.2 billion for December. The initial reading for the final month of 2022 released last month had showed a deficit of $160 million.
Exports in January totalled $67.0 billion, a gain of 4.2 per cent compared with December, as exports of farm, fishing and intermediate food products rose 11.9 per cent to reach a record $5.9 billion.
Exports of motor vehicles and parts climbed 8.2 per cent higher in January to $8.3 billion, the highest level since May 2019.
Meanwhile, total imports rose 3.1 per cent to $65.1 billion in January as imports of motor vehicles and parts gained 11.1 per cent to reach a record $11.0 billion.
In volume terms, exports gained 5.3 per cent in January, while imports rose 4.1 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.