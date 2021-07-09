OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the economy added 230,700 jobs in June as restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic were rolled back across the country.
The gain came as the number of part-time positions rose 263,900, bringing it basically back to pre-pandemic levels, while the number of full-time jobs fell 33,200.
Statistics Canada says the part-time gains were driven by jumps in jobs in the hard-hit retail and food services sectors and concentrated among youth.
The unemployment rate fell to 7.8 per cent for the month compared with 8.2 per cent in May.
The result for June left the country about 340,000 jobs, or almost two per cent, below pre-pandemic employment levels seen in February 2020.
Statistics Canada says the employment gap is likely closer to 540,000 jobs when factoring in population growth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.
