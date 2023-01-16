OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales were flat at $72.3 billion in November.
The result came as sales in the motor vehicle industry rose 12.7 per cent to $3.9 billion in November, as the agency says production at several assembly plants in Canada ramped up.
Sales in the fabricated metal product industry gained 2.7 per cent to hit $4.5 billion in November, while sales in the primary metal industry rose 1.7 per cent to $5.7 billion.
Meanwhile, chemical industry sales fell 4.4 per cent to $5.8 billion in November, as pesticide, fertilizer and other agricultural chemical industry sales fell 34.7 per cent.
Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 2.1 per cent to $10.3 billion.
In volume terms, overall sales edged up 0.1 per cent in November.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023.
