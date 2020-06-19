OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says retail sales fell by more than a quarter in April as motor vehicle and parts dealers took the largest hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency says retail sales fell 26.4 per cent to $34.7 billion in April leaving them down 33.6 per cent since physical distancing measures were implemented in mid-March.
Economists on average had expected a drop in April of 15.1 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
While essential services like grocery stores remained open, most retailers did not offer in-store shopping in April due to public health restrictions meant to slow the spread of the pandemic.
However, many retailers started or expanded their online presence and curbside pick-up services in response to the closures.
Statistics Canada says online sales surged to a record high, representing 9.5 per cent of the total retail market.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.
