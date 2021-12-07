OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus increased to $2.1 billion in October as exports of motor vehicles and parts and energy products rose higher.
The result compared with a revised trade surplus of $1.4 billion for September compared with the initial reading of a $1.9-billion surplus.
Statistics Canada says exports in October climbed 6.4 per cent to a record $56.2 billion. Exports of motor vehicles and parts rose 30.8 per cent to $6.1 billion as stoppages in the auto sector related to semiconductor chip shortages eased compared with September.
Higher prices also helped exports of energy products gain 9.8 per cent to reach a record $13.9 billion.
Total imports rose 5.3 per cent to a record $54.1 billion as imports of motor vehicles and parts added 27.2 per cent in October to reach $8.5 billion.
In volume terms, total exports rose 2.8 per cent in October, while total imports rose 7.0 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
