OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $2.4 billion in August as both exports and imports fell.
The agency says the result compared with a deficit of $2.5 billion in July.
Economists on average had expected a deficit of $2 billion for August, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Both exports and imports edged lower in August after seeing double-digit percentage gains in June and July.
Total imports fell 1.2 per cent in August to $47.4 billion due in large part to lower imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.
Total exports fell 1.0 per cent to $44.9 billion as exports of motor vehicles and parts fell 6.8 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.