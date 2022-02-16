OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose for a fifth consecutive month in December, helped by gains in the auto sector.
The agency says wholesale sales rose 0.6 per cent in December to $76.2 billion.
Wholesale sales increased in five of the seven subsectors.
Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories rose 3.3 per cent in December to $11.8 billion, while sales of machinery, equipment and supplies gained 1.6 per cent at $15.6 billion.
Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 2.5 per cent o $13.2 billion and sales of miscellaneous goods dropped 2.3 per cent to $11.2 billion.
In constant dollar terms, sales grew 1.0 per cent in December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.
