TORONTO - North American stock markets fell Friday as fears of revenge by Iran for the U.S. killing of a top general camouflaged the latest sign of weakness in the U.S. economy — decade-low manufacturing data.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 33.83 points at 17,066.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 233.92 points at 28,634.88. The S&P 500 index was down 23.00 points at 3,234.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 71.42 points at 9,020.77.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.99 cents US compared with an average of 76.97 cents US Thursday.
The February crude contract was up US$1.87 at US$63.05 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 0.8 of a cent at US$2.13 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$24.30 at US$1,552.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 3.8 cents at US$2.79 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.
