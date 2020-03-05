TORONTO - North American stock markets plunged again amid new concerns about the spreading of novel coronavirus and uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 225.54 points at 16,553.99.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 969.58 points at 26,121.28. The S&P 500 index was down 106.18 points at 3,023.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 279.49 points at 8,738.60.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.54 cents US compared with an average of 74.67 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was down 88 cents at US$45.90 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 5.5 cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$25 at US$1,668.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.3 of a cent at US$2.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
