TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rebounded from morning losses after the World Health Organization tempered fears that a deadly virus outbreak in China was a global crisis.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 21.92 points to a new record close of 17,621.78.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.18 points at 29,160.09. The S&P 500 index was up 3.79 points at 3,325.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.71 points at 9,402.48.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.09 cents US compared with an average of 76.24 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude contract was down US$1.15 at US$55.59 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 0.4 of a cent at US$1.90 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$8.70 at US$1,565.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 3.9 cents at US$2.73 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
