The technical problem at Sunwing Airlines Inc. that has grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers this week is being blamed on a data security breach.
Toronto-based Sunwing said Wednesday it continues to check in passengers manually after the server networks belonging to its third-party service provider, Airline Choice, were compromised.
The disruption has left many travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of vacations largely to sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.
Sunwing said it is working with other airlines to source additional aircraft to help relieve the backlog in some airports.
Airline Choice is an Illinois-based company that provides air carriers with a technological platform aimed at streamlining the passenger handling, self-service and compliance process.
In an emailed statement Wednesday, Airline Choice described the breach as a "data security event" that affected a limited number of its computer systems.
"As a precaution, we took certain systems offline to secure our environment. We also immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event," the company said.
Airline Choice added it has already begun restoring functionality to its systems and will be working around the clock until that is complete.
Sunwing said the server issue has impacted several carriers globally.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.
