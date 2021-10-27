A new survey by technology company Cisco suggests nearly half of Canadian workers are worried that they would be viewed less favourably if they worked remotely in a hybrid-setting workplace.
The survey, which Cisco conducted with pollster Angus Reid, found that 46 per cent of Canadians thought in-person workers could have more career growth opportunities than someone working remotely.
However, 77 per cent of respondents said flexibility is a key factor that'll be part of their decisions to stay with or leave a company.
Shannon Leininger, president of Cisco Canada, said the results show how important it is for employers to form a workplace culture that supports both remote and in-person workers equally.
She said teams need to get together to define what hybrid work actually means in their office, since the work model will differ from workplace to workplace.
Leninger also said managers need to consider what their offices will look like in a hybrid workspace, and whether desks will be replaced with larger collaboration and meeting areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 27, 2021.
