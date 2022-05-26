TORONTO - TD Bank Group reported its second-quarter net income totalled $3.81 billion, up from $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year.
The bank says the profit for the quarter ended April 30 totalled $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.99 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue in the quarter totalled $11.26 billion, up from $10.23 billion in the same quarter last year.
The results came as TD reported a provision for credit losses of $27 million for the quarter compared with a $377-million recovery of credit losses a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.02 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $2.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.93 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)
