TORONTO - Gains in the technology and health-care sectors led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.21 points at 18,728.77.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.02 points at 33,052.94. The S&P 500 index was up 22.77 points at 3,981.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 215.95 points at 13,261.35.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.51 cents US compared with 79.17 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude oil contract was up 38 cents at US$60.93 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.62 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$17.50 at US$1,703.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.00 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
