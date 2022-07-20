TORONTO - A surge in Shopify shares powered the technology sector higher as the bounce in Canada's largest market index continued for a fourth day.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 82.96 points to 19,020.67.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.79 points at 31,874.84. The S&P 500 index was up 23.21 points at 3,959.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 184.50 points at 11,897.65.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.61 cents US according to Xe.com, compared with 77.50 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was down 86 cents at US$99.88 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 74.3 cents at US$8.01 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$10.50 at US$1,700.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 3.4 cents at nearly US$3.33 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
