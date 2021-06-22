TORONTO - North American stock markets inched higher Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials toned down some of their comments that prompted last week's slide.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 44.29 points to 20,200.65.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.61 points at 33,945.58. The S&P 500 index was up 21.65 points at 4,246.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 111.79 points at 14,253.27.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.93 cents US compared with 80.80 cents US on Monday.
The August crude oil contract was down 27 cents at US$72.85 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 6.7 cents at US$3.26 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,777.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 4.6 cents at US$4.23 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
