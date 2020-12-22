TORONTO - Gains in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as shares of Shopify climbed higher and U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.07 points at 17,537.96.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.90 points at 30,142.55. The S&P 500 index was down 1.89 points at 3,693.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 46.19 points at 12,788.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.42 cents US compared with 77.83 cents US on Monday.
The February crude oil contract was down 45 cents at US$47.52 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$15.30 at US$1,867.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
