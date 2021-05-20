TORONTO - Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.76 points at 19,515.79.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.35 points at 34,070.39. The S&P 500 index was up 34.25 points at 4,149.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 189.81 points at 13,489.55.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.90 cents US compared with 82.64 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude oil contract was down 29 cents at US$63.06 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,879.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.58 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
