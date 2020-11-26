TORONTO - Gains in the technology sector led a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.87 points at 17,357.94.
The increase came as U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.83 cents US compared with 76.91 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was down 80 cents at US$44.91 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$2.00 at US$1,813.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.37 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
