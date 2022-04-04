OTTAWA - The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) says customer complaints were down 26 per cent between Aug. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022 compared with the same period a year before.
In its latest report, the CCTS says that there were 6,682 new complaints, with wireless users raising the most issues, followed by internet, TV and landline phone customers.
The report also says that disclosure issues and incorrect charges were the biggest problems.
While Bell had the most customer complaints overall at 1,182, accounting for 17.7 per cent of total complaints, the number of issues filed dropped by 36 per cent for the telecom giant.
The CCTS says that nearly nine out of 10 complaints were resolved, typically within 30 days.
The report covered 422 service providers and brands, including 14 that participated for the first time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
