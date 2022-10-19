These are the 10 most expensive natural disasters in Canada as measured by insurance payouts, adjusted for inflation in 2021. This data is from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
1. Fort McMurray wildfires (2016): $4 billion
2. Eastern ice storm (1998): $2.3 billion
3. Southern Alberta floods (2013): $1.8 billion
4. Alberta hailstorm (2020): $1.2 billion
5. Toronto flood (2013): $1 billion
6. Ontario-Quebec windstorm: $875 million
7. Toronto flood (2005): $780 million
8. Ontario windstorm (2018): $695 million
9. British Columbia flood (2021): $675 million
10. Hurricane Fiona (2022): $660 million
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
