Statistics Canada said Tuesday that January's grocery prices were up 11.4 per cent from a year ago and 11 per cent from December, even as the country's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent last month.
While many Canadians have lamented higher prices at the grocery store, the federal data agency found a few grocery items that were more affordable in January than in December.
Those items include:
Lettuce: down 5.8 per cent
Canned and other preserved fish: down 3.3 per cent
Breakfast cereal and other cereal products: down 2.7 per cent
Rice and rice-based mixes: down 1.9 per cent
Oranges: down 1.8 per cent
Fish: down 0.9 per cent
Pasta products: down 0.5 per cent
Fresh or frozen fish, including portions and fish sticks: down 0.1 per cent
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 21, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.