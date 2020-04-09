TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ended its best week in more than a decade as a massive intervention by the U.S. Federal Reserve offset weak employment numbers on both sides of the border.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 240.92 points at 14,166.63, the highest closing in nearly a month. Markets are closed for Good Friday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 285.80 points at 23,719,37. The S&P 500 index was up 39.84 points at 2,789.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.67 points at 8,153.58.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.51 cents US compared with an average of 71.26 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was down US$2.33 at US$22.76 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.73 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$68.50 at US$1,752.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was essentially flat at US$2.26 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
