TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was pulled lower by losses in the materials and energy sectors as the price of both gold and oil fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.48 points at 16,731.49.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.35 points at 28,492.27. The S&P 500 index was up 5.82 points at 3,484.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.72 points at 11,625.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.17 cents US compared with 76.02 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was down 35 cents at US$43.04 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nearly 14 cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$19.90 at US$1,932.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up almost a penny at US$2.99 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.