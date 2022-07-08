TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. has been hit with a widespread network outage that has left many customers without mobile and internet service Friday morning.
Toronto police say the Rogers network is experiencing some technical difficulties.
Police say some people will have trouble connecting and there are some connection problems calling 911.
According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, about 20,000 problems were reported on Friday. Customers complained online that they couldn't access internet services.
Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year, the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update that left customers without service.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)
