TORONTO - Canada's main stock index had its best day in more than two weeks the energy sector rose and financials was propelled by better-than-expected results from Royal Bank and National Bank.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 154.44 points to 18,484.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 424.51 points at 31,961.86 after surpassing 32,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 index was up 44.06 points at 3,925.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 132.77 points at 13,597.97.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.69 cents US compared with 79.35 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude oil contract was up US$1.55 at US$63.22 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.2 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$8 at US$1,797.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 11.65 cents at US$4.30 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.
