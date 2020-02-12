TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed to new heights on a big lift from Shopify Inc. and further easing of concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.74 points to a record close of 17,832.85 as Shopify shares gained nearly eight per cent.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 275.08 points at 29,551.42. The S&P 500 index was up 21.70 points at 3,379.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.02 points at 9,725.96.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.45 cents US compared with an average of 75.23 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude contract was up US$1.23 at US$51.17 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 5.6 cents at US$1.84 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,571.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.7 cents at US$2.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
