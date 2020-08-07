TORONTO - Major North American indexes were mixed Friday as trade and stimulus uncertainties trumped stronger-than-expected jobs reports in Canada and the U.S.
The S&P/TSX composite index lost 34.62 points to 16,544.48.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 46.50 points to 27,433.48. The S&P 500 index advanced 2.12 points to 3,351.28 while the Nasdaq composite fell 97.09 points to 11,010.98.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 US compared with 75.23 on Thursday.
The September crude contract shed 73 cents to US$41.22 per barrel and the September natural gas contract gained seven cents to nearly US$2.24 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract plummeted US$41.40 to US$2,028.00 an ounce after a string of highs earlier this week, while the September copper contract fell nearly 12 cents to US$2.79 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.