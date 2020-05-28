TORONTO - Canada's main stock index slipped lower, snapping a two-day rally by the heavyweight financials sector as banks were the biggest decliners.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down for the first time in five days, losing 9.30 points at 15,262.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 147.63 points at 25,400.64. The S&P 500 index was down 6.40 points at 3,029.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.37 points at 9,368.99.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.65 cents US compared with 72.57 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude contract was up 90 cents at US$33.71 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 5.9 cents at nearly US$1.83 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,728.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 3.15 cents at US$2.41 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.