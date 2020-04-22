TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved up midweek as the price of oil regained some of the ground it lost in recent days and gold surged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 348.10 points at 14,288.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 456.94 points at 23,475.82. The S&P 500 index was up 62.75 points at 2,799.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 232.15 points at 8,495.38.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.65 cents US compared with an average of 70.41 cents US on Tuesday.
The June crude contract was up US$2.21 at US$13.78 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 6.9 cents at nearly US$2.05 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$50.50 at US$1,738.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 6.05 cents at about US$2.29 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
