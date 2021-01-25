TORONTO - Enthusiasm for TFI International Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. offset some investor concerns to push the Canada's main stock index higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 60.11 points to 17,906.02.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.98 points at 30,960.00. The S&P 500 index was up 13.89 points at 3,855.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 92.93 points at 13,635.99.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.51 cents US compared with 78.64 cents US on Friday.
The March crude oil contract was up 50 cents at US$52.77 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 14.2 cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$1 at US$1,855.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$3.63 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
