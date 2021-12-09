MONTREAL - Transat A.T. lost more than $1 million per day last quarter as it began to ramp up operations, but says business is growing steadily despite a persistent pandemic.
The three-month period marked the eight straight quarter of losses as Transat struggled to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, which has hobbled the global airline sector amid travel restrictions and lockdowns.
Chief executive Annick Guérard said winter "will see the continuation of our return to more significant volumes," but that she remains "cautious" amid evolving coronavirus variants.
She said the impact of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 "will not last long," noting that bookings have picked up even in the last few days as preliminary data has suggested it may not be as severe as initially feared.
Transat's payroll dipped to 750 employees at the height of the pandemic, but now stands at 2,000. Guérard said she expects the workforce to reach 3,500 within a year.
"2022 will be a demanding year, no doubt, and we have a lot on our plate," she said Thursday on a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the company's results.
Higher bookings meant cash burn decreased to $15 million per month last quarter from $20 million per month in the previous quarter, chief financial officer Patrick Bui said.
In Transat's fourth quarter, its net lossattributable to shareholders totalled $121.3 million or $3.21 per diluted share compared with a loss of $238.1 million or $6.31 per diluted share a year ago.
Quarterly revenue was $62.8 million, up from $28.4 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Transat said it lost $3.14 per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $4.14 per share a year ago. The figure fell short of the average analyst estimate for a loss of $2.47 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Montreal-based Transat also announced Jean-Yves Leblanc and Louis-Marie Beaulieu have said they will step down from the company's board of directors at the end of this year.
Former TVA Group and Quebecor Media Group CEO Julie Tremblay and former Bombardier executive Daniel Desjardins have been appointed to fill the vacancies, effective Jan. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)
